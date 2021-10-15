Egypt: FM Assistances, Ukrainian Ambassador Discuss Preparations for Holding Joint Govt Committee

15 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign minister's assistance for European affairs Badr Abdel Atti and assistance for consular affairs Salah el Din Abdel Sadiq discussed Wednesday with Ukrainian ambassador to Egypt Yevhen Mykytenko the preparations for the 8th joint governmental committee meeting, planned to be held in December.

The diplomats probed the developments in endorsing some bilateral documents by the Egyptian and Ukrainian parliaments, and expressed their satisfaction with the trade exchange volume between Cairo and Kyiv, which hit two billion dollars in the first eight months of 2021, in addition to one million Ukrainian tourists have paid visits to Egypt in the same period.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

