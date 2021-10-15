Nigeria: Why APC, PDP Can't Defeat APGA in Anambra - Oye

Mr Oye said APGA will win the November 6 governorship election in Anambra because it has delivered the dividends of democracy to the people of the state in the last seven years.

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, has assured concerned players that the party will emerge victorious at the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Mr Oye stated this on Thursday night on Channels Television political programme, "Politics Today" shortly after the Supreme Court confirmed him as the National Chairman of the party.

The court also affirmed a former CBN governor, Charles Soludo, as APGA's governorship candidate in the election.

The court dismissed the Jude Okeke-led parallel primary that produced both Chukwuma Umeoji and Obiageli Orogbu as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of APGA.

Mr Oye said APGA, which is the ruling party in Anambra State, is as strong as always and ready to retain its position as Governor Willie Obiano prepares to exit after the expiration of his two constitutionally -allowed terms in office.

He dismissed the possibility of APGA losing the election to any party, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), despite their overwhelming dominance in the country.

"This party is built on God. No force on earth will destroy it. November 6 election, go and mark my word, I'm telling you tonight... The November 6 election will be won by APGA, and it's going to be a landslide victory. Forget all the distractions we are witnessing today. Those people, you thought, have left the party, they love the party, they will still work for the party.

"There is no party that can confront APGA in Anambra State, no single party. Name them. No party at all, because APGA has delivered the dividends of democracy," he boasted.

Mr Oye hinged his confidence on the economic and infrastructural achievements of Mr Obiano in the last seven years in office.

He underplayed the effects of the recent defections of some APGA key players to the main opposition parties in the state.

Mr Oye accused the media of taking the defections of some of his party members out of context and speculated their possible return and assistance in the forthcoming governorship poll.

"When you talk about defections, how many people have defected? These things are taken out of context by the media.

"Out of 24 members of APGA in the State House of Assembly, it was rumoured that there were six defections, but in the end, it was only four that cross carpeted.

"And even those four, two of them are trying to come back because they have missed the road and they couldn't have it better in (the) APC they are today, where they know they are backseaters, nobody will recognise them.

"You know, our party is united, and we are ready for the election," he said as he described the recent defection of the incumbent deputy governor, Nkem Okeke, as "ill-informed" and "dishonourable" despite the plethora of privileges and sense of belonging he enjoyed as a member of APGA.