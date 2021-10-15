Liberia: Senate to Reconvene Amid Agriculture Break

Monrovia — President George M. Weah has issued a proclamation to reconvene the Fourth Regular Session of the 54th Legislature.

The proclamation by the President was necessitated by the signing of a certificate by more than one-fourth of the total membership of the Liberian Senate and the House of Representatives respectively for the reconvening of the Fourth Session consistent with article 32(B) of the Liberian Constitution.

The Certificate which was adopted on October 12, 2021 will now see the 54th Legislature to reconvene the Fourth Session for the period commencing October 18 to December 18, 2021.

According to a release from the Press and Public Affairs Department of the Liberian Senate, the change in the Fiscal Year of the Government to a Calendar Year has given the Executive two months to submit the National Budget to the Legislature prior to its effective date, which change has given rise to a need for the Legislature to reconvene.

The release acknowledged that the amendment and Restatement of the Public Financial Management Act, approved October 30, 2019, changed the fiscal year from July to June, to a calendar year beginning January to December of each year.

According to the release, the Legislature will reconvene to deliberate and act upon the draft National budget of 2022 and other matters of national interest.

Meanwhile, the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Senator Albert T. Chie, has instructed the Secretary of the Senate to inform all Senators of the reconvening of the Fourth Session on Monday, October 18, 2021.