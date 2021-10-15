Liberia, UK Launch Investment Initiative to Attract More Investments to Liberia

Monrovia — Liberia's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Gurly Gibson Schwarz, in collaboration with the UK Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Neil Bradley has embarked on an initiative to promote investment in Liberia.

The innovative hybrid Trade Mission event seeks to bring together Liberia and UK businesses and companies operating in Liberia including other investors around the world to showcase investment opportunities in Liberia.

The trade mission seeks to address the overview of business and investment opportunities in various sectors in the country.

The initiative will also address the ease of registering and doing business in Liberia where the US Dollar is legal tender alongside the Liberian Dollar.

The Embassy of Liberia in the UK has also invited all UK businesses to join in the effort.

Ambassador Gibson Schwarz in an effort to successfully initiate her plans to promote the investment climate in Liberia has written several Government Ministries and agencies that will work in collaboration with the UK Ambassador accredited in Monrovia and the Liberian embassy in the UK.

Ambassador Gibson Schwarz is however encouraging Liberian businesses and UK companies operating in Liberia to register for the upcoming visual trade mission schedule for the October 18,2021.

"There is a visual trade mission schedule for October 18, 2021 , I invite you to register and attend to learn about investment opportunities that exist in the country and you will find that Liberia is the most logical destination for expanding your business", Ambassador Gibson Schwarz said.

British Ambassador to Liberia, HMA Neil Bradley has described Liberia as democratic and and peaceful for doing business. "Liberia enjoys peace and stability," he said.

Let me give you some other reasons to invest in Liberia, you have abundant natural resources a very youthful population.

He said liberia has a huge market for trade "you have a huge market, ECOWAS, 407 million people, Liberia is English language as language of administration of government of business," the British envoy discloses.

Ambassador Bradley encouraged investors to investment, saying, those investors will also have access to the entire ECOWAS region which will improved their investment.

The initiative is in two fore, first, its intents to promote businesses and investment in Liberia. Government ministries and agencies including LITELCO, the National Investment Commission, Ministry of Lands Mines and Energy among other will join the efforts of the British Ambassador Neil Bradley and Liberian Ambassador Gurly Gibson Schwarz, as the two diplomats seek to attract investors to Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Liberia Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Government entities involved will highlight prospectives on benefits in investing in Liberia.

Dr. Clarence Moniba, a distinguished Liberian dignitary, said the initiative will benefit Liberia showcasing and proving to the world that Liberia is ready for business.

"It's never of a bad thing when we highlight liberia in a positive manner, especially to show what we have mostly in the private sector", he said.

He however thanked Ambassadors Gibson Schwarz and Neil Badley for their efforts in placing Liberia on the investment map in the world.

Dr. Clarence K. Moniba, Ph.D is a former Liberian government official. He served as the youngest person in the country's history to be named Minister of State without Portfolio, as well as the Chairman of the Board of the Liberia Electricity Corporation.