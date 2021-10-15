Morocco/Liberia: LPRC Oilers Arrive in Morocco for CAF Championship

Monrovia — A 30-man LPRC Oilers delegation has arrived in Casablanca, Morocco to play both legs of CAF Champions League second preliminary rounds against Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

The Liberian Champions LPRC Oilers delegation arrived in Morocco on 14 October, having left Monrovia on 13 October for Morocco to honor CAF Champions League second round qualifiers against Raja Casablanca.

The delegation is headed by LISCR FC secretary-general Swen Bedell and includes LPRC Oilers Sports Association President James Jappah, Sr.

Others are board chairman Momolu J. Dukuly, head coach Cooper Sannah, technical assistant Kwannue A. John, deputy coach Rashidi K. Williams, physical trainer Prince Kolleh, public relations assistant Abubakar Corneh, team doctor Robert Kpoto, masseur Solomon D. Wratee and administrative manager Albert Swen.

Oilers will take on Raja in the first leg at the Stade de Marrakech in Marrakech on 17 October and the second leg at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on 23 October.

The two legs will be played in Morocco following a notification from CAF for Oilers to choose a home venue after it canceled the one-match approval granted to it and Monrovia Club Breweries to play their continental games at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia.

Oilers lost 2-1 to Togo's ASKO De Kara at the Stade de Kégué in Lome on 19 September but qualified 4-2 on aggregate, having won the first leg 3-0 at the ATS on 12 September.

The Liberia Football Association (LFA), in keeping with a technical cooperation agreement, contacted the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) on 23 September to hold the two legs.

The delegation returned to Liberia on 25 October.

Goalkeepers: Prince Wlame, Alpha Jalloh and SayleeSwen

Defenders: Sampson Dweh, Mehnpaine Dolo, Ben Benaiah, Prince Jetoh, Trokon Jackson, James C. Jappah, Jr. and Brandon Y. Debbah

Midfielders: Fred Brooks, Ebenezer Solo, Kelvin Konuwa, Jerry Sidi, Irvin Gbotoe and Harris Karr

Forwards: William Freeman, Randy Dukuly and Emmanuel T. Francis