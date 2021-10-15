Liberia: Sample Collection and Screening Center Dedicated At Roberts International Airport

Monrovia — The National COVID-19 Incident Management System has dedicated the National Public Health Sample Collection and Screening Center at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County. The dedicatory ceremony was held on October 13, 2021.

Madam Mary Broh, Director-General of the General Services Agency and National Coordinator of the Incident Management System performed the dedicatory ceremony on behalf of Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia.

She thanked the Special Presidential Advisory Committee on COVID for the commitment and dedication in the fight against the Pandemic. She also commended the Incident Management System that is headed by Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, Minister of Health for the leadership role in combating the virus.

The General Services Boss appealed to the general public to take their vaccine. "I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the general public to take their vaccine, and this is very cardinal as we all battle the virus", she averred.

Earlier, the Minister of Health Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah and Jane MaCauley, Director-General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia saluted the men and women of the health sector who have dedicated their lives to save the population.

Also, the United States Ambassador to Liberia Michael A. McCarthy congratulated the people of Liberia for their resilience in the fight against the virus. Ambassador McCarthy commended the Incident Management System for making sure that the facility is available.

He said "let me commend you for ensuring that there is a sample collection and screening center here at the airport, a project that was done without partner support but from revenue collected, this is commendable and thank you for a job well done," he noted