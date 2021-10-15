Nigeria: Lagos Warns Against Uncoordinated Physical Devt Along Regional Road Alignments

15 October 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Segun James

The Lagos State Government has warned against uncoordinated physical developments along alignments of regional roads, particularly Shapatta, near the Victoria Garden City, where it ordered the immediate suspension of developments.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, during a monitoring exercise along the road, noted with dismay the alarming rate of illegal and haphazard development going on along Harrison Drive, Shapatta, behind VGC, Lekki.

He expressed concern that unscrupulous developers have continued to build indiscriminately along the axis, noting that the trend could cause blight from the onset.

Reiterating that the Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 (as amended) is still in force, the commissioner gave owners of all unapproved developments in the area 14 days to regularise with the ministry while he, subsequently, issued a suspension order on fresh developments.

Salako insisted on prompt compliance with the directive, warning that the state government would, henceforth, not hesitate to remove any irregular developments.

