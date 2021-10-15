Nigeria: I Am Better Than Most Nigerian Female Artists - African Princess

Nigerian female artiste, Princess Nyerovwo Iyedo, popularly known by the stage name, African Princess 9ja, has said that all his music tracks were evergreen, just as she promised to release more tracks and albums to educate and entertain everyone.

African Princess added that his track record on evergreen music released earlier has made him earn more ratings across the continent and making her better than many of the artistes currently operating across the country.

According to her, as you all can see that I am not the one doing the rating, it is done by experts. So from the rating, I can tell you authoritatively that I am better than most Nigerian female artistes.

The female rapper, who had become a household name due to her clear lyric, stated these during an interview with newsmen after setting the music industry on fire with her controversial Diss track titled "Big Buddy Girl"

Like all previous tracks including "Romantic Girl ", the Delta State born musician took rap to another level in the new music track, cementing his status as the best rapper in the country.

Considering her talent, the award winning artiste would be completing a track with another popular musician, Harrison Okiri popularly called 'Harrysong", and the music is expected to be released next month, November.

After a thorough review of her music style, the Warri-born rapper has been described by many stakeholders and experts in the entertainment as the only artiste that has continued to uphold culture of rap in Nigeria's music industry.