Nigeria: Simi Releases Song to Inspire Women

Nigerian Singer, Simi, has released a song to inspire women.

She dropped the song hours after hinting her fans about the reason behind her social media challenge.

Simi began the NobodyLikeWoman challenge exactly a week ago.

She had posted, "How can she ask for that kind of money? Is she not pregnant?"

This had gone viral, prompting many women to share their experiences.

However, in another Instagram post hours before she dropped her latest song, Simi explained why she started that challenge.

She also hailed women for defying odds that could have ordinarily shattered them.

"The reasons many women are so strong today is that they've had to defy the things that were designed to make them weak. Stereotypes. Shame. Fear. Pain. Abuse."

"I respect the strength and courage it has taken many women in these past few days to be vulnerable enough confront the things that people have said to poke at their insecurities and to demand them.

"Many of you have defied the status quo and change the narrative. You're brave. You are strong. You are a woman. And there's nobody like you.

"I'm grateful for every woman that is standing in the gap for all of us. Your vulnerability is courage. I hope that, going forward, we are mindful of the words we say and the seed that we plant in the lives of people.

"I also hope that we learn to support and protect women that are not able to do for themselves.#NobodyLikeWoman."