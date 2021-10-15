Ghana: KNUST Hospital Dental Clinic Inaugurated

A dental clinic has been built at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) hospital to provide oral care to members of the University community and serve as a training facility for medical students.

The facility is equipped with eight dental chairs, a surgery room, a central sterilisation department (CSSD), student changing room, an office, and a washroom.

Hitherto, staff and their families as well as students of the Dental School established more than a decade ago, were using the dental clinic at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Rita Dickson,who joined the University management at the inauguration on Sunday said the construction of the facility was in line with efforts to maintain the University's status as the country's leading science and technology institution.

She praised the hospital's leadership for their efforts in establishing the clinic and the entire team for their dedication to helping humanity in the face of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to her, most health workers in other hospitals departed when they discovered cases of COVID-19, but no such cases were found at the KNUST hospital.

Prof Dickson urged the hospital personnel to maintain KNUST's high standards of healthcare service, saying, "As we approach the hospital of the country's greatest university, we must affirm its service delivery."

She pledged the leadership's unwavering support in fulfilling the mission of providing high-quality healthcare.

Prof Alexander Acheampong, one of the project's developers, said the idea was conceived years ago during the tenure of former Vice Chancellor Professor Kwesi Andam.

"With 285 students enrolled now, the University felt the need for an extra clinic in addition to the Komfo Anokye Training Hospital to help with student training," he said.

He said the school had trained over 210 dentists who provide high-quality dental care in the country and around the world.

Dr. Osei Kwaku Wusu-Ansah, Director of University Health Services, assured management that the staff would uphold the institution's standards and expressed gratitude to management for responding to the requirements of the dentistry students as well as the entire community.