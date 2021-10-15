Ghana: GJA Commends New IGP for Appointment to the Highest Office

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has congratulated the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo- Dampare, on the confirmation of his appointment to the highest office of the Ghana Police Service.

"We note with utmost pride that Dr Akuffo Dampare has become the first Honorary Member of the GJA to occupy the most consequential position in the Ghana Police Service. We accordingly bask in his glory", a statement issued by the GJA President, Affail Monney, in Accra yesterday, said.

Referencing the saying that "the ladder starts from the lowest step to the highest", it said from a low rank, Dr Akuffo Dampare had been elated by his infectious humility, professional discipline, intellectual development and tenacious pursuit of his dream.

It said these virtues coupled with the depth of confidence in him as expressed by President Akufo-Addo and the degree of support as conveyed by the public, vindicate the uprightness of GJA's decision to make Dr Akuffo-Dampare its honorary member.

"A special appeal goes to all journalists to maximally support their own to succeed. In this context we believe that the best index of success will be drastic reduction in the crime rates, manifest restoration of peace and security, and improved police- civilian relations", the statement said.

It said the IGP had taken office at a time when crime, including daylight robbery, was speedilyrising and that his appointment should not only ignite hope of the public in the police but more importantly give criminals the creeps in the sense that their days are numbered.

"And one sure way to achieve this as well as define Dr Akuffo-Dampare's tenure is ruthless clampdown, massive arrest and expeditious prosecution of such criminals so that Ghana will live up to her motto of a land of freedom and justice", it said.

Dr Damparewas appointed the Acting IGP in August this year when the former IGP Mr James Oppong-Buanuh, proceeded on leave pending his retirementfrom the service on Thursday October 7, 2021.

Confirmed and sworn into office over the weekend by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,Dr Dampare, who joined the service as a Constable in 1990 at the age of 20, is now the 23rd IGP.