Ghana: ZoDF CEO Advises Muslim Girls to Propel Aspirations Into Reality

The Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF), Dr Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, has advised Muslim girls to embody hard word and determination in order to propel their aspirations into reality.

He said the shining example of Tanzania's first female President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is also a Muslim, should inspire them that with these two virtues, a woman could lead the country in the foreseeable future.

He gave the advice when he led a delegation from the fund and its partners from the Light Foundation (LF), a non-governmental organisation, to visit some schools in Accra on Monday to mark the International Day for the Girl-Child.

The day is celebrated on October 11 every year to celebrate the importance, power, and potential of girls around the world, and focuses attention on the particular problems they could face.

This year's commemoration on the theme: "'Digital Generation, Our Generation".

The ZoDF/LF team visited and distributed exercise books, mathematical sets and pens to two deprived basic schools in the Greater Accra Region; Nuru-Mustafiya School, Ashaiman and the Bawaleshie Presbyterian Basic School and also educated them on safe hygiene and the use of sanitary pads.

At Nuru-Mustafiya School where the day was commemorated on the theme; "A new era for the girl child", Dr Abdulai advised them to show respect to their parents and teachers so as to excel in life.

He said the decision to observe the day at the school was due to the credible testimony received on the hard work of the head teacher, teaching staff and pupils.

He assured them of the continuous support of ZoDF and LF in the pursuit of their educational aims, in line with the importance ZoDF attaches to education in general and education of the girl-child in Zongo communities

"Under the Zongopreneur Skills training programme, the majority of the 1,200 trainees were females. Furthermore, out of a total of 300 students supported with educational grants by the fund, 200 were also females", he said.

At the Bawaleshie Presbyterian Basic School, Dr Abdulai admonished the pupils to justify the investments made by their parents, teachers and the government in their education and welfare.