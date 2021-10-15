Ghana: 3 Arrested for Allegedly Possessing 'Wee'

Three persons, including a female, have been arrested for allegedly possessing cannabis, at Amrahia near Oyibi, a suburb of Accra.

The suspects, Sheriff Awal Mohammed,Bismark Gyamfiand Nora Quarshie were in the custody of police assisting in investigations.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Timesin Accra yesterday.

She saidthe police patrol team arrested Mohammed and Gyamfifor attempting to break into a house at Amrahia.

DSP Obeng said Sheriff confessed to the police that before they (suspects) embarked on the operation they smoked the cannabis.

She said the suspects led the police to a drinking spot, where Nora was arrested and a search conducted at the place led to the discovery of 42 wraps and quantities of dried leaves, suspected to be cannabis, and two buckets of concoction believed to have been laced with wee.

The Police PRO said that the suspects would soon be arraigned for stealing and possession of narcotic drugs without lawful authority.