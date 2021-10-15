Ghana: DOL Super Cup - Tema Youth Pip Bofoakwa

15 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Tema Youth beat Bofoakwa Tano 1-0 at the Madina Astro Turf to go top of Group A in the maiden Division One League (DOL) Super Cup on Wednesday.

The competition saw Gold Stars draw 0-0 with Skyy FC after a short opening ceremony.

Tema Youth who qualified for the competition after finishing second in Zone 3 of last season's DOL scored the only goal of the match through Emmanuel Marmah.

The youngster was beautifully set up by Evans Osei Wusu to slot home in the 44th minute.

Back from recess, Bofoakwa Tano began to pile pressure in search of the equalizer but the defence of Tema Youth remained resolute.

Tema Youth captain Jeremiah Arkoful came close to scoring the second goal for his side but his shot was well saved by the goalkeeper of Bofoakwa to keep the score at 1-0.

Evans Osei Wusu who finished last season as the clubs top scorer with 12 goals was again put through by Daniel Appiah but the diminutive attacker shot wide as Tema Youth held on to win the game 1-0 to move top of Group A.

Tema Youth will lock horns with Gold Stars in their second Group game today while Bofoakwa face Skyy FC in the second game of the day.

