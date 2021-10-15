Ghana: Imperial General Assurance Introduces 'Imperialhub' for Customers

Imperial General Assurance, a non-life insurance solutions provider, has outdoored 'ImperialHub', as its latest technological innovation to assist customers to buy or renew motor insurance using WhatsApp.

The new innovation dubbed 'ImperialHub' is to ensure quick and convenient insurance on WhatsApp for its customers.

With this new technology, customers can buy their motor insurance policies within five minutes irrespective of their locations, any day and anytime.

Applying for the 'ImperialHub', customers are only required to provide some basic information about themselves and their vehicles, and pay their premium with MoMo to get covered.

Mr Robert Wugah, Managing Director of Imperial General Assurance explained that 'ImperialHub' was carefully and specially developed with the insurance needs of customers, particularly vehicle owners, in mind.

He underscored that the platform was the go-to center for quick and seamless insurance business transactions on WhatsApp in Ghana.

The Managing Director further assured that, 'ImperialHub'was a very quick, convenient and secured platform for all customers.

He added that 'ImperialHub' assists customers to report claims in real time, and also gives them the option of directly contacting any of the company's customer service staff to swiftly respond to their business inquiries."

Mr Wugah said Imperial General Assurance believed in giving its customers the best of service experience and would continue to invest in cutting-edge technological innovations that were customer focused.