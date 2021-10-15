Ghana: GRA Destroys 635kg 'Wee', 1,205 Boxes of Cigarettes

Wa — Six hundred thirty five kilogrammes of seized cannabis (Indian hemp) were yesterday destroyed at Wa in the Upper West Region by personnel of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The GRA also burnt 1,205 boxes of Gold Seal cigarettes, being illicit drugs, seized by the Customs Division of GRA, between 2019 and 2020.

The Customs Division of the GRA spearheaded the burning of the items in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Narcotics Control Commission, Ghana Police Service, Wa Municipal Assembly and the National Investigations Bureau (NIB).

The Assistant Commissioner for the Customs Division in the region, Mr Apana Adongo Adagzina, told journalists after the exercise, that the items were seized in three separate operations by personnel of the division.

"The illegal drugs were confiscated at unapproved routes around Fielmuo and Hamile in the Sissala West District, when the owners were transporting them into the region on motorbikes", he said.

Mr Adagzina said no arrest was made as the smugglers abandoned the illicit drugs and their motorbikes and absconded upon seeing officials of the Division.

He said that the motorbikes, have been confiscated and would be auctioned to the public.

Mr Adagzina appealed to the government and management of GRA in Accra, to post more personnel to the region and supply adequate logistics to enhance the discharge of their duties.

"We control a vast area with less than 100 personnel which is woefully inadequate, yet we are determined to carry out the mandate of keeping the country safe and secured from dangerous substances and offensive items", he said.

Mr Adagzina called on residents of border towns to assist security agencies to check the smuggling of items out of the country illegal importation of hard drugs and substances into the country.

He cautioned that people who would be caught engaging in smuggling would be made to face the full rigours of the law.