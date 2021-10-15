Ghana: Sierra Leone IGP Pays Courtesy Call On Ghanaian Counterpart

15 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Norman Cooper

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Sierra Leone, Dr Ambrose Michael Sovula, paid a courtesy call on his Ghanaian counterpart, Dr George Akuffo Dampare at the National Police Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday.

According to the Police Service Facebook monitored by the Ghananian Times, the two IGPs discussed issues relating to best practices in Community Oriented Policing, exchange programmes for personnel and other matters affecting the internal security of both Ghana and Sierra Leone.

This was in line with their vision to have a world-class Police Service committed to the delivery of planned, democratic, protective and peaceful services.

Dr Dampare and Dr Sovula also proposed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) on law enforcement for consideration by their respective governments to foster stronger bilateral relations between the two countries.

Present at the meeting were Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno- Director General, Administration, COP Kofi Boakye- Director General, Legal and Prosecution, COP Paul Manly Awuni- Director General, National Patrols Department and COP Fred Adu Anim- Director General, Human Resource.

