Ghana: Ayensuano DCE Unanimously Confirmed

15 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ayensuano — Josephine Awuku Ansaa Inkoom, the President's nominee for the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region, was Wednesday given unanimous confirmation as the District Chief Executive.

All 38 Assembly members voted "Yes" for the former Environmental Protection Agency officer who was duly sworn into office by the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, at Coaltar, the district capital.

Mrs Inkoom took the Oath of Secrecy and Oath of Office, pledging to "work hand-in-hand with the assembly members, former District Chief Executives, traditional authorities and residents to quicken the pace of growth and development of the area".

She asked for the cooperation of all and sundry to realise the vision of the Ayensuano District Assembly to become the most effective and efficient local governance unit and promote local development for the people.

Mrs Inkoom becomes the third District Chief Executive for the area and the second woman in succession, after she succeeded Florence Govina, the immediate past District Chief Executive.

Ayensuano District was carved out of the former Suhum Kraboa Coaltar District by Legislative Instrument 2052 and was inaugurated on June 28, 2012 with Coaltar as the capital with a constituency, the Ayensuano Constituency including 40 Electoral Areas and zoned into Obesua, Anum Apapam and Kraboa-Coaltar.

The district, rural in nature, is largely agrarian because it has majority of its labour force in the agricultural sector, with others in commerce, industry, transport, clericals and various market centres for commercial activities, especially for marketing farm produce and the main markets areas for trading activities are at Amanase, Anum Apapam, and Dokrochiwa markets which are bi- weekly.

