Ghana: Police Impounds 500 Motorcycles in Accra

The police have impounded at least 500 motorcycles in a special ongoing operation in the Accra metropolis.

The exercise, which was aimed at clamping down on criminal activities and ensure sanity on the roads, took place at Dansoman, Amasaman, Abokobi, Teshie, Lake Side, Adabraka, Teshie, Abokobi, Accra Central, La and Kpeshie.

Some riders were arrested for riding unregistered motorcycles, riding without proper documentation, riding motorcycles suspected to have been stolen, riding without crash helmet and riding without licence.

The Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said that the exercise was conducted by the district and divisional police commands in the region.

She said the operation, which started on October 6 was to ensure safer communities within the region.

"The police want to ensure that criminals who use the motorcycles to perpetrate crimes were prevented," DSP Obeng stated.

She said that screening processes were ongoing, and that some riders have been put before the motor and traffic courts.

DSP Obeng said the exercise was ongoing, and urged the public to corporate with the police.

She asked riders to keep proper documentation covering their motorcycles.

DSP Obeng said that the police would ensure that riders abide by road safety regulations avoid accidents and protect lives and properties.

She assured of police continuous commitment to ensuring that the communities were safe, and called on the public to support the police in crime prevention.