Ghana: NDC Stalwart Remanded for Alleged Sex With Daughter

Cape Coast — The Central Regional Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood, accused of having sex with her 17-year-olddaughter, has been remanded to police custody by Cape Coast Circuit Court.

Dawood, charged with three counts of defilement, incest and assault, pleaded not guilty to all the charges when he was arraigned.

He allegedly impregnated the daughter, after sexual encounters with her since 2019.

The court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith-Arthur rejected application for bail by the lawyer for accused, and adjourned the case to October 27, 2021.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Daniel Gadzo said that Dawood had been having sex with his daughter since 2019, and the girl became pregnant in October, 2020.

Prosecution said the girl told the police that when she told the father that she was pregnant, he (father) took her to a quack doctor for an abortion.

ASP Gadzo said the complainant in the case ismother of the girl, adding that the case was reported to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) office in Swedru.

Prosecution said that when Dawood heard that the daughter had reported her ordeal to the mother, he subjected her (daughter) to beatings.

The same court on Wednesday granted GH¢30,000bail with two sureties to Dawood, also accused of abetment of crime to wit abortion in the matter involving his daughter.

The court ordered that the sureties should be civil servants earning not less than GH¢ 3,000.

Accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.