Ghana: Kofi Adda Passes On At 65

The former Minister of Aviation, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, passed on in the early hours of Thursday on arrival at the Legon Hospital in Accra.

The former Aviation Minister who is the immediate past Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central in the Upper East Region died at the age of 65.

According to a relative, Mr Adda died in the early hours of Thursday, October 14, 2021, on arrival at the Legon Hospital.

This came to light when the Ghanaian Times visited the family house in Navrongo on Thursday. A relation told the Ghanaian Times that the former lawmaker had been battling with ill-health for the past few years.

Mr Adda also served as Minister of Water and Sanitation in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's first term was also a Financial Economist and a Management Consultant.

The former lawmaker who was born at Navrongo, the capital of the Kassena-Nankana Municipal in the Upper East Region of Ghana, had his secondary education at St. John's School, Sekondi.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in politics and economics from the Indiana

Wesleyan University, Marion, Indiana, the United States, which he attended between 1979 and 1982.

Between 1982 and 1984, he was at Columbia University, New York, where he studied for a Master's degree in International Affairs, specializing in Finance and Banking.

Mr Adda who went on to pursue a graduate certificate in African Studies from the same university, obtained a certificate in French language and civilization from the Sorbonne University, Paris, France in 1989.

Mr Adda first entered Parliament in 2003 after winning the Navrongo Parliamentary seat in a by-election after the death of its sitting MP, John Achuliwor.

He subsequently retained his seat in the 2004 general elections served in various capacities under the Kufuor administration.

He was appointed in 2005 as the Minister for Manpower Development and Employment and later became the Energy Minister in April 2006.

In 2008, Joseph Kofi Adda retained his seat when the NPP lost the general elections but lost it in 2012 to Mark Woyongo.

He won the seat back in the 2016 election then, lost it to Upper East Regional Minister Tangoba Abayage in the NPP's parliamentary primary ahead of the 2020 election.