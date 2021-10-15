Ghana: FA Boss Kurt Upbeat Over Ghana's World Cup Qualification

Ghana will certainly qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) Kurt Okraku has assured.

According to the GFA boss, he was confident in the current Black Stars technical team led by Coach Milovan Rajevac "to take Ghana to the promised land."

"With Rajevac's experience and supportfromhis two assistants Otto Addo and Maxwell Konadu, the team is in safe hands and would definitely qualify for the next World Cup," he said in an interview on TV3 on Wednesday.

He added that, "we are a top side and the team will improve and fight for qualification with their lives."

The team, he said, was focused and organised with new levels of energy and self-belief to make it to the World Cup.

"It is not surprising they won back-to-back against Zimbabwe. They looked very confident and desperate to qualify," he added.

The Black Stars currently, he said, were enjoying a serene atmosphere and played as a unit which was essential to achieving positive results.

The future, he said, looked very promising for the Black Stars with youngsters including Kamaldeen Sulemanu and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku making a huge statement along with the experienced players.

The FA, he said, would continue to support the technical team to deliver and send Ghana to the World Cup.

"We deserve to be among the best in Africa and the world at large and the FA would do well to ensure we get to that level," he stressed.

"The team would improve when they regroup in November for the qualifiers. The FA would give opportunity to any Ghanaian who has the qualities to play for the Black Stars," he said.

He said, they were so far pleased with their work at the FA and would continue working to improve the football industry in the country from the seniors, women and youth levels.