Ghana: 250 Bed Sawua Hospital Ready to Be Handed Over to Govt This Month

The 250-bed Sawua Hospitalin the Ashanti Region will be handed over to the government this month, the contractors, Euroget De-Invest, has assured.

According to the site engineer of the project, Mr Mahamaoud, said the facility will have 10 theatres, dental, orthopaedic, urology and andrology specialist clinics with a 36-body capacity mortuary, 43 medical and non-medical buildings.

It also has a 20-unit staff accommodation, a 150-car park, an ambulance station, and housing for lactating mothers, with the infrastructure sited on a 12,500 square-metre area.

Mr Mahamaoud disclosed these during a tour of the construction site by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his visit to the Ashanti Region recently.

The Chairman of Euroget De-Invest, Dr Said Deraz conducted the President round the project site.

In an interview, Mr Mahamaoud appealed to the government to construct road network within the hospital compound, connect water, electricity and telecommunication facilities to the hospital.

He said the facility would also serve as a referral centre, with the laboratories, pharmacies and other complementary services making it a complete healthcare service destination.

On the other hand, Euroget De-Invest has finally completed the 60-bed Asante Akim municipal central hospital at Konongo and is elected to be handed over to government soon.

The 60-hospital bed capacity is seated on 14 hectares of land including, 34 buildings for medical and non-medical purposes on 18000 m² in addition to 7 hectares landscape.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The hospital has Roofed Walkway which is 2000 m², and internal Roads 1.86 km.

Works as per contract included all engineering, implementation, supervision, quality control, supply and install equipment's medical /non-medical, supply and install furniture's medical /non-medical in addition to complete construction works involved training and warranty, maintenance programs.

The Hospital main facilities included 10 units full furnished staff housing units, 34 buildings for medical and non-medical purposes, central kitchen and laundry without cooking area.

Others are inpatients ward contains of 36 beds with nurses' station, completed road internal length total 1.86 km, parking space for around 150 cars.

The OPD outpatient departments involved several disciplines clinics furnished and fully equipped, pharmacy building arranged to serve all people by very easy way.

The Konongo hospital is expected to provide physiotherapy, building included gymnasium, 4 operation rooms theaters fully equipped Intensive Care Units (ICU), four delivery suites, complete building for gynae ward, Unit for emergency /causality.