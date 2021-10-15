Rwanda: Kagame Pardons Ex-Premier Habumuremyi

President Paul Kagame has granted pardon to former Prime Minister Pierre-Damien Habumuremyi, who has been serving a three-year jail term handed to him last year over issuance of bounced checks.

The decision is part of resolutions of a cabinet meeting held Wednesday, October 13.

The Nyarugenge Intermediate Court convicted Habumuremyi of issuing bounced cheques, sentencing him to a three-year jail term in November last year.

He had also been slapped with a fine of Rwf892.2 million.

The former premier was arrested in July last year on charges related to issuance of bounced cheques and breach of trust.

Prosecution said Habumuremyi had issued bounced cheques worth Rwf170 million to different people on behalf of his now-defunct Christian University of Rwanda.

However, court dismissed the charge of breach of trust, saying prosecution had failed to provide sufficient evidence.

A source at the Office of Government Spokesperson clarified that Habumuremyi had been granted full pardon, which includes both his remaining prison sentence and the fine handed down by the court.

"However, he will still be required to pay back the money that he owes individuals. A caveat has been imposed on his properties until these debts to individuals are settled," the source said.

Habumuremyi, who previously served as education minister and Rwanda's representative to the East African Legislative Assembly, was prime minister between 2011 and 2014.

He founded the university in 2017.

Habumuremyi had also served as the Chairperson of the Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders, and Decorations of Honour (CHENO) until 2019.