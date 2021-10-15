Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda 2022 Dates Confirmed

Preparations for the 14th Tour du Rwanda are underway after the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) - the world cycling governing body - approved the proposed dates.

The 2022 edition of the annual race is scheduled for February 20-27.

According to Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy), the early confirmation of dates allows ample preparation time. Tour du Rwanda is a UCI 2.1 race since 2019, a category it only shares with Gabon's La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in Africa.

"The race dates were confirmed after thorough discussions with all relevant parties, including the UCI, and we are convinced it will be a massive success," said Abdallah Murenzi, the Ferwacy President.

He further revealed: "There will also be a 30% budget increment effective next year."

The event attracts UCI World Tour teams, professional continental teams, continental teams as well as national teams.

No Rwandan rider has won a stage in the race's last three editions. Earlier this year, Cristian Rodriguez, who rides for French side Total Direct Energie, became the first Spanish and European to win the Tour du Rwanda.

Every year, a total of $51,000 (about Rwf51 million) is given out to winners in stage and general classifications. The overall Yellow Jersey winner takes home $4,000, while a stage winner receives $1,400.