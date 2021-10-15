Rwanda: Cabinet Picks New Auditor General, NCD Boss

The cabinet has nominated Alex Kamuhire as the new Auditor General, replacing Obadiah Biraro, who had served for 10 years.

Biraro's two 5-year terms ended in June and the cabinet had up to 90 days to name his replacement.

Kamuhire has been serving as Government Chief Internal Auditor.

He was appointed during a cabinet meeting held Monday, October 13.

Meanwhile, the meeting also nominated Nadine Umutoni Gatsinzi to be the next director-general of the National Child Development Agency (NCD).

Gatsinzi, who has been serving as the Vice Mayor of Kigali city in charge of socio-economic affairs since August 2019, replaces Anita Asiimwe, who was relieved of her duties in July.

Gatsinzi holds a Master's Degree in Public Law and Good Governance from Utrecht University (The Netherlands) and a Bachelor Degree in Law from University of Rwanda.

Before joining the City Hall, Gatsinzi served as the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion for three years. Prior to that, she had also served at the Rwanda Governance Board as director-general for research.

The National Child Development Agency is a government institution charged with protecting and fostering the development of children.

Both Kamuhire and Gatsinzi are set to be vetted by the Senate.