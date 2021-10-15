Liberia: Progress in MAP Decentralization

The MAP Liberia Land Platform has concluded a round of county-level convening in the western regional counties of Gbarpolu, Bomi, and Grand Cape Mount where decentralization activities are currently ongoing.

The MAP Liberia Land Platform is a nationally owned process initiated in February 2018, by the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) spearheaded by the Rights and Rice Foundation (RRF).

The Convening brought together county-level actors from the government, private sector, academia, civil society organizations (CSOs), and community representatives.

The platform brings together various actors and stakeholders including land, environment, and agriculture-related agencies of government, private sector institutions, Civil Society Organizations, Community - based Organizations, Academia and Research Institutions, as well as international development partners.

Some key county-level government officials including Superintendents, Development Superintendents, District Commissioners, and County Project Planners participated in the convening which was held in the administrative capitals of Bopolu, Tubmanburg, and Robertsport on 6th, 8th, and 11th of October 2021 respectively.

Before the convenings, the MAP Liberia Land Platform had carried out a number of introductory activities under its decentralization efforts in the western region including the conduct of a regional assessment and sharing of its findings, and three capacity-building workshops intended to strengthen the knowledge of key actors working in the land sector about the MAP Liberia Land Platform and Multi-Stakeholders Processes.

Also, the Platform had undertaken two sub-regional convenings and the successful establishment of an interim MAP committee/Core Group.

Those preliminary milestones are contributing to making initial progress in getting the actors together and creating the space for collaboration.

Primarily, the convenings were organized to educate county level actors from the various sectors (government, private sector, academia, CSOs, and communities) about the platform, establish a forum for the sector and organizational level representation on the platform, share information on the upcoming National Land Conference and document key recommendations and lessons for advancing the MAP.

Among other issues, a great outcome for the just-ended convenings is that county-level authorities have expressed interest in working with the MAP Platform while acknowledging the importance of their individual and collective roles.