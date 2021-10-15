Liberia: Boakai Takes Over CPP Today

As all is set for the Liberty Party to officially turn over the national chairmanship of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) to the Unity Party. The UP, a constituent party of the Collaboration, is headed by former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Mr. Boakai, is today, October 15, 2021, taking over as Chair for the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) as part of a two-year rotational leadership.

The National Executive Committee of the Liberty Party has written to the Political Leader of Liberty Party Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence that the turnover should be done at the LP Headquarters, instead, of the Unity Party.

In his communication, the LP chairman Musa Hassan Bility says, the official turnover ceremony marking the transition is usually held at the headquarters of the constituent party that is relinquishing authority, not at the headquarters of the incoming constituent party.

He maintains that as a tradition and procedure in turning over to another CPP constituent party, consistent with Article 9.3(3) of the CPP framework document, when the LP took over from the Alternative National Congress (ANC) the process was initiated by setting up of a transition committee that worked for more than two weeks to plan and execute the transition activities before the official turnover

Bility explains it is done in this manner because the transition is not just an event but a process that includes turning over relevant documents, moving CPP billboards and flags to the party taking over.

"Madam PL, it was against the above tradition and procedures that the LP/CPP secretary-general wrote the UP on the 13 of September 2021 through its secretary-general informing UP of LP's readiness to transition and requesting the commencement of transition meetings", he notes.

He says the communication to the Unity Party was clear that the turnover ceremony was the final part of the transition and as such, the date for this ceremony needed to be discussed and agreed upon at the transition meeting, but there has been no transition committee set up as requested by the LP and both the Liberty Party and the UP have scheduled the turning program to be held at the UP headquarters.

Boakai is replacing the Political Leader of the Liberty Party, Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence.