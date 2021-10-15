Liberia: France, World Bank to Provide 49 Million to Address Flooding in Liberia

The Ministry of Public Works says it has engaged with its French counterpart and the World Bank to provide 49 million that will impart the livelihood of city dwellers and address the flooding situation in Liberia.

The project is named the Monrovia Integrated Development Projects, and the study and design process of the project is ongoing, Public Works said at the Ministry of Information regular Thursday press briefing on 14 October 2021.

Acting Public Works Minister Ruth Coker Collins disclosed during the briefing that Public Works is leading the study and design process along with the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), Paynesville City Corporation (PCC), Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Flooding is a major challenge in some communities in Liberia that are along the coastline. Recently, some houses along the coastal path collapsed because of erosion and this project seeks to address some of these issues here.

Additionally, the Acting Public Works Minister has announced that the total ongoing road rehabilitation is about 34.8km, while the total road to be completed this rainy season is 277.67km.

According to her, the Ministry of Finance has already provided the money to pave the road that starts from Saclepea to Tapita, Nimba County.

Further, she said the Nimba - Grand Gedeh County road finance agreement has already been signed and they are awaiting the legislators to make the project effective for its implementation process.