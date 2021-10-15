Liberia: Dr. Cassell Denies Importing Guns

I have no criminal records

Opposition People Liberation Party (PLP) political leader Dr. Daniel E. Cassell has rejected rumors here that he and his party officials recently went to Lofa County and brought imported guns into the country, claiming that he and his officials have since been under watch by the government based on such accusations.

"I have always been a law-abiding citizen even in the United States and I have no criminal record. Why will I come to help my people and engage in criminal activities? Does it even make sense? Dr. Cassell said on Wednesday evening, 13 October 2021 at PLP headquarters upon returning from the United States of America.

He accused some PLP officials that he was recently expelled from the party of allegedly informing the government that PLP brought imported guns into the country.

Cassell argued that he is a licensed professional that society is depending on for services, pondering as to why he should put all that at risk because of some silly idea.

He blamed some frustrated, expelled officials of PLP and government the government for such rumors.

"While in the United States of America, I been hearing that the government of Liberia is keeping eyes on some of our officials on grounds that we have guns and firearms in our possession," he said.

"And I have also been reliably told that some of the past officials who got expelled from the party are the ones engaging government and making such falsehood against the party and its leadership", Dr. Cassell disclosed.

Dr. Cassell pointed out that those who are doing this are partisans who were expelled and have nothing to do after he cut their supply chain.

He condemned rumors that the Ministry of Justice and the Liberia National Police are allegedly keeping surveillance on him and other high-ranking officials of the PLP based on the accusations from some of his expelled party officials.

The PLP political leader indicated that the political career of his expelled partisans has ended and so as hustlers, they are making falsehood as their hustle area and employment center.

"Mr. David Beyan was our former Secretary-General and we suspended him for time indefinite since he was caught in telling a falsehood. Moreover, David Beyan was on his private time as a private citizen when the incident occurred, but people are now linking it to the party," Dr. Cassell explained.

Cassell said the accusations are false and misleading, and only intended to undermine the integrity, transparency, and law-abiding spirit of the party, adding that the Government of Liberia is wasting its time to allegedly keep surveillance on.

Meanwhile, the PLP political leader is calling on his partisans and supporters to always document and video their operation whenever they are investigated by the government so that the international community can know what happens in the country.

He said whatever the government decides to do, his party welcomes it but warned that the international community is watching because he has already alerted them on some of the alleged ritualistic killings and kidnapping that are allegedly uncontrollable in the country.

For his part, Mr. Tapple E. Doe, Acting Chairman of PLP, disclosed that the party will be going for a convention in November, but failed to call the exact date.

He encouraged partisans of PLP to continue to remain law-abiding, noting that their turnout and welcoming of the political leader showed their commitment and love for the party and their willingness to work collectively to liberate Liberia from the darkness of poverty and bad leadership.