Liberia: Singbeh Accuses Musa Dean, Others

As he penned reasons for rejecting gov't lawyers

Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh has accused Justice Minister Musa Dean and his Assistance, Cllr. Wesseh A. Wesseh of displaying conflict of interests in the ongoing theft of property case involving himself and "British national" Hans Armstrong.

He argues that it is impossible for him to get a fair representation in the case as a private prosecutor, when state prosecutors who are at loggerhead with him, are aligned to the defendant and have served as counsel for the defendant in the same case.

In his letter dated October 13, 2021, detailing reasons why he has rejected the services of state lawyers in the controversial theft of property case, Singbeh accuses Minister Dean and the Assistant Minister for Litigation Cllr. Wesseh of being in cohort with defendant Armstrong.

"... that prior to your ascendancy as Minister of Justice, you (Musa Dean) appointed co-defendant Hans Armstrong as a member of the Board of Directors and Managing Director respectively of our company, MHM EKO Liberia while appointing yourself as Chairman, Board of Directors and President of MHM EKO LIBERIA, Inc. quite repugnant to the By-laws of MHM EKO LIBERIA, INC. and without any reference to me as Chairman," Singbeh said in the letter addressed to Justice Minister Musa Dean.

Singbeh narrated further that the fact that Cllr. Dean once served as Armstrong's defense counsel in the same case before ascending to the office of the Justice Minister would make it difficult if not impossible for him to get adequate representation from the state.

"..that based on the fact that you presently preside over the affairs of the Ministry of Justice thereby exercising influence overall prosecutors at the Ministry, I see it difficult if not impossible to have a trust in any prosecutor at the Ministry of Justice for a case which started with your participation, having served as counsel for defendant Hans Armstrong in my said case," the Senate Scribe said.

Singbeh also accuses Cllr. Wesseh of being in cohort with defendant Armstrong. "That the State Prosecutor assigned to my case in the person of Cllr. Wesseh A. Wesseh, Assistant Minister for Litigation at the Ministry of Justice cannot serve as Prosecutor in my case based on the fact that he is in cohort with Mr. Hans Armstrong, one of the co-defendants in this case as exhibited by him (Cllr. Wesseh) calling for a nolle prosequi of the said case without my knowledge and input." He argued.

He further argued that Cllr. Wesseh cannot be trusted to handle his case effectively on grounds that he (Singbeh) has complained to Cllr. Wesseh to the Chief Justice for unethical behavior for allegedly solicited funds from co-defendant Armstrong in order to induce jurors to indict him falsely.

The particular case in question is the ongoing dispute between Singbeh and Armstrong over the rightful ownership of two yellow machines that include one caterpillar excavator with model 325 DNL valued at USD120, 000.00 and one Atlas Copco Jackhammer valued at USD 225, 000, 00.

The machines belong to MHM EKO Liberia Inc, and the equipment in question is currently being rented by ArcelorMittal Liberia.

The case was initially filed before the 8th Judicial Circuit Court in Nimba County against Armstrong, who was then indicted for theft of property by the state during the county's February 2020 Term of sitting.

While the case was pending before the 8th Judicial Circuit Court, defendant Armstrong fled to Monrovia and filed the same case against Singbeh and others at Criminal Court C.

Without hesitation, the state issued an indictment and a write of arrest against Singbeh, former National Investment Commission (NIC) boss George W. Wisner and several others.

See full letter below:

Kesselly Boulevard

Gardnersville, Japan Freeway

Monrovia, Liberia

October 13, 2021

Cllr. Frank Musa Dean, Jr.

MINISTER/ATTORNEY GENERAL

Ministry of Justice

Monrovia, Liberia

Dear Mr. Minister:

I present my compliments and wish to humbly request the Ministry of Justice for the issuance of a Letter Patent in the case In Re:Republic of Liberia vs Hans Armstrong et al in which I am the Private Prosecutor with the following to wit:

That the State Prosecutor assigned to my case in person of Cllr. Wesseh A. Wesseh, Assistant Minister for Litigation at the Ministry of Justice cannot serve as Prosecutor in my case based on the fact that he is in cohort with Mr. Hans Armstrong, one of co-defendants in this case as exhibited by him (Cllr. Wesseh) calling for a nolle prosequi of said case without my knowledge and input. Also that Cllr. Wesseh cannot be trusted to handle my case effectively to my satisfaction due to the fact that I complained him to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, His Honor Francis S. Korkpor, Sr. for unethical behavior in which he solicited funds from co-defendant Armstrong in order to indict me falsely;

That it seems impossible for a State prosecutor in a case who is at loggerhead with a Private Prosecutor to effectively prosecute a case in which the State prosecutor is aligned to the defendants and serving as Counsel for the defendants;

That due to the fact that prior to your ascendancy as Minister of Justice, you appointed co-defendant Hans Armstrong as a member of the Board of Directors and Managing Director respectively of our company, MHM EKO Liberia while appointing yourself as Chairman, Board of Directors and President of MHM EKO LIBERIA, Inc. quite repugnant to the By-laws of MHM EKO LIBERIA, INC. and without any reference to me as Chairman of the Board of shareholders and President of MHM EKO LIBERIA, INC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That based on the fact that you presently preside over the affairs of the Ministry of Justice thereby exercising influence over all prosecutors at the Ministry, I see it difficult if not impossible to have a trust in any prosecutor at the Ministry of Justice for a case which started with your participation, having served as counsel for defendant Hans Armstrong in my said case.

That based on the above facts and in order to proceed with my case referenced above, request that a Letter Patent be given to the below named Institutions that I trust can effectively prosecute my case as Private Prosecutor.

Wright and Associates Law firm

Sayeh and Sayeh Law Office

Please accept, Mr. Minister, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Kind regards.

Sincerely,

J. Nanborlor F. Singbeh, Sr.