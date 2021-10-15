Liberia: ANC to Boycott Boakai's Induction As CPP Chair

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) says, it is boycotting the Collaborating Political Parties' (CPP's) turning over ceremony from the outgoing chairperson, Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga- Lawrence to incoming chairman, Joseph Nyumah Boakai, standard-bearer of the former ruling Unity Party (UP) today, 15 October 2021.

"However, we regret to announce that the Executive Committee of the ANC has decided that the Party will not attend the CPP Turning over ceremony by Sen. Nyonblee Karnga- Lawrence on tomorrow, October 15, 2021," ANC said in a statement authorized by Secretary-General Aloysius Toe.

The party however said it welcomes the Unity Party and its Political Leader, Ambassador Boakai, as incoming Chair of the Collaborating Political Parties.

But it maintained that its decision to boycott Boakai's induction today borders on the exclusion of the ANC from the planning and organization of the Turnover Ceremony, contrary to the practices of the CPP.

"We can no longer continue to tolerate a systematic pattern of conduct that willfully violates the established practices in the CPP," says Daniel Naatehn, National Chairman of the ANC.

Furthermore, the ANC believes that the program is characterized by wrongful processes, illegal profiteering, and sectarian politicization; all practices that are alien to the cherished values of the CPP.

ANC political leader, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings has stated that "the ANC will only participate in activities that are legalized within the Framework Document, which includes and binds all four parties, and will no longer be expected to 'go along' in good faith, as others are knee-deep in violations and bad faith actions."

The ANC hopes that unlike the outgoing Chair - Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, the tenure of the incoming Chair will see the CPP reverse course and recommit to doing the right things the right way, as we promised the Liberian people.