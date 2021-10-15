Nigeria: Govt Reiterates Commitment to Thriving Private Sector, Backs Enterprise NGR

In line with the commitment of the federal government to continue promoting increased collaboration between the public and private sector, the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, expressed the commitment of the administration of the President Muhammadu to support private sector players such as Enterprise NGR, noting that the organisation would become a game-changer in the business environment.

Osinbajo, who disclosed this yesterday during a virtual meeting to mark the official launch of EnterpriseNGR tagged: "Voices of Enterprise," said the organisation has the overarching vision to advance Nigeria's transformation with premium financial services to make the domestic environment competitive and attractive.

He stated that the launch would promote transformation and inclusion of the Nigerian economy while applauding the efforts of PriceWater Coopers, FMDQ operators and other collaborators for strengthening the capacity of the private sector in the country.

He described EnterpriseNGR as a united and powerful voice of Nigeria business community to drive economic development.

He said: "There is no doubt that it is a game changer when the informed Nigerian professional and business community, speak with one voice on issues of domestic or international business policy.Enterprise NGR, is more ambitious, and has a wider mandate to not only promote the financial and related professional services sector, but also championed the development and transformation of the Nigerian economy."

Also, in her remarks, the The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed said: "I'd like to use this opportunity to reiterate, governments unwaivering support to the private sector, and to also re-emphasise our readiness to ensure that we create an enabling environment where businesses continue to prosper, and innovation is encouraged in Nigeria.

"I'm confident that the private sector initiatives like enterprise NGR will go a long way to improve the business terrain in Nigeria. government is keen to work closely with Enterprise NGO and its advocacy role, representing the broader financial and professional services sector, as we know your success would significantly impact the broader economy."

She further added: "The importance of your sector as a driver of growth cannot be overemphasized and I'm sure that your work will aid in accelerating the economic transformation of our country.

Earlier in his remarks, the EnterpriseNGR Board Chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, stated that the private sector and government must work hand in hand to promote Nigeria, both overseas and domestically.

He also affirmed that as a world class center for financial services EnterpriseNGR would lead private sector advocacy and interventions in partnership with government and regulators.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer, EnterpriseNGR, Ms. Obi Ibekwe, said the goal of the organisation is to place 5,000 interns annually and scale it up to 1, 00,000 over 10 years.

Continuing, she added: "This effort reinforces our determination to contribute our quota towards resolving the unemployment problem in Nigeria. Working alongside identified partners in the financial and professional services sector, we will engage and recruit graduates for a combination of virtual and in-person internship roles at partner organizations."

It was revealed that at the event EnterpriseNGR aims to effect positive economic change in Nigeria, advance the business priorities of its members and ensure their voices are heard.

The organisation also disclosed that the 'Youth of Enterprise' internship programme is its commitment to empower the next generation of workplace talent, create meaningful work experiences and foster an ecosystem of support and networking.