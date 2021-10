Tunis/Tunisia — Kef governorate registered one more coronavirus-related death and 3 infections from 100 tests, bringing the caseload to 19,611 including 16,541 recoveries and 688 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Local Health Directorate said Friday.

11 COVID-19 patients are still staying in the various local hospitals, including 6 in ICUs.

Kef currently counts 70 active virus-carriers.