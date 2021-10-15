Angola: Tax Revenue Increases By 26 Percent - President

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço said Friday that the country's Tax Revenue projections indicate an increase of around 26 percent of 2021 General State Budget (OGE), which is estimated at 13.5 billion kwanzas.

This was during his State of the Nation Address delivered in the National Assembly, ahead of the opening of 5th Legislative Session of the 4th Legislature.

The projection is based on the evolution of oil prices in the international market.

In August this year, the oil production in Angola was roughly 1.1 million barrels per day, compared to the forecast of 1.2 million barrels per day.