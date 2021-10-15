Angola: Tax Revenue Increases By 26 Percent - President

15 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço said Friday that the country's Tax Revenue projections indicate an increase of around 26 percent of 2021 General State Budget (OGE), which is estimated at 13.5 billion kwanzas.

This was during his State of the Nation Address delivered in the National Assembly, ahead of the opening of 5th Legislative Session of the 4th Legislature.

The projection is based on the evolution of oil prices in the international market.

In August this year, the oil production in Angola was roughly 1.1 million barrels per day, compared to the forecast of 1.2 million barrels per day.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X