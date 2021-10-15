Malawi: Saudi Arabia Donates K295m Worth of Medical Equipment to Malawi

The Government of Saudi Arabia has donated assorted medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPEs) to help the Malawi Government in the management and containment of Covid-19 pandemic.

This donation comprises 950, 000 of examination gloves; 1, 230, 250 of surgical masks; 188, 000 of protective masks and 150, 000 of surgical gowns.

They are valued at US$ 358,137.50, which is an equivalent of MK295 million.

The Deputy Minister of Health Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho received the donation on behalf of the Malawi Government during a brief handover ceremony that took place at the Ministry of Health Headquarters in Lilongwe.

The Saudi Arabian Deputy Ambassador to Malawi, Nasser Mohammed Al-Faid, said the donation demonstrates his government's commitment to working with its bilateral partners in the fight against the pandemic.

Al-Faid said his government would continue collaborating with the Malawi Government in the implementation of projects aimed to improve the well-being of the people of the two countries.

In her remarks, Kanyasho said the donation would go a long way in assisting the Malawi Government to provide protection for health workers in Malawi in the various districts of Malawi.

The Deputy Minister stated that the huge strides that Malawi has made in the fight has come with increasing levels of complacency, as people are now becoming reluctant to use masks and wash hands as number of cases drops.

"The gains realised so far in winning against the fight against Covid-19 pandemic are down to the good vision and wise leadership of His Excellency the State President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera who in January 2021 declared a State of Disaster in all the 28 districts of the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Malawi. I can assure everyone that the Government is determined to keep up with the high levels of vigilance through uninterrupted supply of PPEs and well as Covid-19 vaccines so that prevention is not compromised," said Kanyasho.

She asked Al-Faid to convey Malawians' gratitude to the Government and People of Saudi Arabia for the consideration and the noble gesture that comes out of sheer generosity when all countries are facing hardships of one form or the other.

She said Malawians do not take this for granted, stressing that it will go a long way in strengthening preventive measures against Covid-19 in the health facilities so that patients continue to get health care.

"Covid-19 fight is real and far from over. Prevention remains the best defence against Covid-19. It demands attention from all of us and also is calling for more endless action now that we are making huge strides to maintain momentum, than at any other time," emphasized Kanyasho.