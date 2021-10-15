Zimbabwe: SAS Mine Disaster - Investigations in Progress

Labenmon Investments, which owns SAS Mine Lowerdale in Mazowe where eight people died last week following an explosion have said they are cooperating with the authorities in fact-finding the cause of the accident.

The eight, who include six Chinese and two locals died following an explosion of gas cylinders in a blast furnace in two separate incidents last week.

One of the victims was burnt beyond recognition.

At a media briefing, China-Africa Economic and Culture Exchange Research Centre represented by Mrs Wella Yu, yesterday said they supported the affected families and that they had notified the authorities of the mine accident.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the deceased families. We stand together with the affected families and are ready to offer our support in a way that we can. All relevant Government authorities were notified and are assisting in the aftermath of the tragedy," said Mrs Yu.

"The investigation has been launched into the event leading up to explosion. The company is co-operating fully with the relevant investigation."

She said Chinese investments in the country remain committed to maintaining the solid friendship that exists between China and Zimbabwe, keeping in mind China's central role as a development partner in terms of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1.

Mazowe South legislator Cde Fortune Chasi in whose area of jurisdiction the mine falls, said:

"The incident is unfortunate. The mine authorities assisted with all the requirements needed for the funerals and burials," he said.