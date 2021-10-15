Zimbabwe: Police Arrest Violent, Abusive Harare Teacher

15 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

POLICE in Harare have arrested Micheal Freeman Chingwaru (39), a teacher at Einstein Tuition Centre for violently assaulting a student at the private school.

The arrest follows a national public outcry after a video of Chingwaru physically assaulting an unidentified male student went viral on social media Thursday.

In the video, captured in a classroom at the institution, Chingwaru removes his belt and assaulted the student with punches, headbutts, and fists.

The assault took about two minutes before Chingwaru walked out in anger.

Other students in the background can be begging Chingwaru to stop the assault of their colleague before as he would hurt him.

Addressing members of the Young Journalists Association in Zimbabwe in Harare Friday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Chingwaru.

He said the student aged 18 was assaulted after he was caught watching movies during lesson time and the two exchanged words.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of Michael Freeman Chingwaru (39), a maths teacher at Harare Einstein Tuition Centre for assaulting a student (18) at the same institution on 14/10/21 at 1030 hrs," said Nyathi.

"The lower sixth student was found in the ordinary level class seeing some movies during lesson time and ordered to go to his class.

"Instead, he went to a biology classroom and coincidentally met the same teacher where a harsh exchange of words occurred resulting in the teacher assaulting the complainant. School authorities are urged to ensure that peace prevails in learning institutions at all times."

However, several social media posts claim Chingwaru attacked the student after he found him in a compromising position with a female learner.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X