Zimbabwe: Police Arrest Violent, Abusive Harare Teacher

POLICE in Harare have arrested Micheal Freeman Chingwaru (39), a teacher at Einstein Tuition Centre for violently assaulting a student at the private school.

The arrest follows a national public outcry after a video of Chingwaru physically assaulting an unidentified male student went viral on social media Thursday.

In the video, captured in a classroom at the institution, Chingwaru removes his belt and assaulted the student with punches, headbutts, and fists.

The assault took about two minutes before Chingwaru walked out in anger.

Other students in the background can be begging Chingwaru to stop the assault of their colleague before as he would hurt him.

Addressing members of the Young Journalists Association in Zimbabwe in Harare Friday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Chingwaru.

He said the student aged 18 was assaulted after he was caught watching movies during lesson time and the two exchanged words.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of Michael Freeman Chingwaru (39), a maths teacher at Harare Einstein Tuition Centre for assaulting a student (18) at the same institution on 14/10/21 at 1030 hrs," said Nyathi.

"The lower sixth student was found in the ordinary level class seeing some movies during lesson time and ordered to go to his class.

"Instead, he went to a biology classroom and coincidentally met the same teacher where a harsh exchange of words occurred resulting in the teacher assaulting the complainant. School authorities are urged to ensure that peace prevails in learning institutions at all times."

However, several social media posts claim Chingwaru attacked the student after he found him in a compromising position with a female learner.