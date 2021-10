Luanda — Oil revenue surplus to be collected this year will be earmarked for the implementation of the 2021 budget's Public Investment Programme projects, said Friday the Angolan head of State, João Lourenço.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address, João Lourenço said that the surplus will be restricted to the projects included in the 2021 State Budget, but without financing sources.

Funding will also benefit the increase of staff in the Health and Education sectors and payment in arrears.