Africa: France Médias Monde Signs Radio Broadcast Agreement With Canal+ - RFI Offers Programming in Four African Languages

London — Broadcasting radio channels on TV does not get a lot of attention. But a recent deal with Canal+ has put this kind of broadcasting in the spotlight. The six million Canal+ subscribers in Africa will now have access to RFI programming in four different African languages.

France Médias Monde (which includes RFI, France 24 and Monte Carlo Doualiya) has signed an agreement to extend its distribution with Canal+ in Africa and the Indian Ocean.

This new agreement means that France 24 and RFI will continue their distribution in the CANAL+ bouquet, reaching its six million subscribers in sub-Saharan Africa. But Canal+ will also to broadcast RFI's radio programs in African languages (Mandinka, Fula, Hausa and Swahili) via the SES 4 satellite for free. Whilst a lot of international broadcasters have output in Hausa and Swahili, Fula and Mandinka output is much less available. Not all the channels' output is in these languages.

France 24 in French is also available on EasyTV, the paid DTT offer from CANAL+ in DRC, Congo Brazzaville, Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea as well as the new version of the myCANAL streaming app, which was launched in Africa in June 2021, which gives users direct access to the global 24-hour news channel and a large catalogue of on-demand programs. It has also got distribution for its French and English channels of France 24 on the new CANAL+ Ethiopia package, which was launched in April 2021.

According to Alexandre Gruner, Partnerships Director, Canal+ and Thema the distribution deal is important because the languages offered bring it closer to its subscribers:"It's a global agreement that includes not only RFI in French, but also France 24, the linear TV channels as well as 4 African language. We are happy to have launched these four new channels as it's in line with our strategy to be closer and closer to our subscribers. Those four languages are among the most spoken local languages in the territories where CANAL+ is present in Africa. It is important for us to bring to our subscribers content in their native tongue and the 4 RFI channels do that." Canal+ currently carries 76 radio channels on its bouquets.

Listening to radio on the TV is a little explored audience niche. Gruner says that 93% of households listen to radio at home but only 4% listen to radio stations on their TV sets. However, in the hard-fought battle for listeners' attention, the combination of African languages and this new distribution channel may add much needed listeners.

In Brief

According to UNESCO, the African film industry has immense potential. Still, it lags due to a lack of infrastructure, such as one cinema screen per 787,402 people. However, Africa has seen a surge in film creation and distribution in recent years, with streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ enabling a new and alternative economy for African filmmakers. The film industry in Africa currently employs about 5 million people and contributes US$5 billion to the continent's GDP. Although, according to UNESCO's first comprehensive research on Africa's film industry, while there is no shortage of talented filmmakers on the continent, the African film industry is historically and structurally underfunded, underdeveloped, and undervalued. To download the report: https://en.unesco.org/creativity/publications/african-film-industry-trends-challenges

South Africa: eMedia Holdings intends to pursue legal action against Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni over the government's plan to phase down analogue television signals in South Africa by January 2022. Khalik Sherrif, the CEO of eMedia, claims that they have been left with no other choice. eMedia has notified Ntshavheni's department that it intends to file court papers to prevent the government from moving through with its digital migration plans. The department has confirmed receiving the notice.

Ghana: Showmax is set to release new ghanaian tv shows during the month of October on its streaming platform. Ghanaian viewers will be able to enjoy the new season of Inside Out where Soraya's life is about to be even more complicated with the return of her sworn enemy, Maafio (played by Roselyn Ngissah), who rises from the dead to claim her vengeance. It has to be noted that various shows will also be included in the release such as 'The rich girl', 'Yours Truly', 'Obstacles' and the talk show 'Time with HR'.

South Africa: Women's sport is on the rise and TelkomONE is the first South African streaming or satellite service to launch a channel recognising that 84% of sports fans are interested in female-led sports. "The pace of change in women's sports necessitated that we launch W-Sport sooner than later," said Wanda Mkhize, executive smart home and content at Telkom. W-Sport's market research also found that women's sport was deemed more inspiring, progressive, family orientated and less money-orientated than men's sport.

The Africa Channel (TAC) and its South Africa-based production division, TAC Studios hosted the semi-final Emmy's Jury for a Drama Series in South Africa for the 2021 nominees. Convening executives from major media companies across Africa and the Middle East, including Disney, Zee Networks, Netflix, Fox, MultiChoice, SABC, and ViacomCBS, it really was a case of Africa judging the world. This also speaks to the increasing attention being given to ensure African voices are increasingly in the driving seat being seen, heard, and making decisions surrounding global entertainment and content.

Thanks to the support from both the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and the National Archives Records Service of South Africa. FIAT/IFTA are able to sponsor participation for delegates from Africa at the FIAT-IFTA Virtual World Conference, which will take place from October 19-21, 2021. FIAT-IFTA (International Federation for Television Archives) is a global network for those involved in preserving and exploiting broadcast, sound, and audiovisual archive content. While FIAT/IFTA's initial focus was and continues to be television archives, it has expanded to include all audiovisual archives. The conference will include several noteworthy presentations from African audiovisual archivists in the Conference programme (Programme Overview - FIAT IFTA Virtual World Conference (fiatiftaconference.com), round table discussions and training workshops.

The producers have announced that GidiBoxOffice's first original film, 13 Letters, will be released in all cinemas nationwide on October 1, 2021. Kunle Remi, Mofe Duncan, Teddy A, Amanda Dara, Adeherself, Chris Iheuwa, Bolanle Ninalowo, Bimbo Ademoye, Ariyike Dimples, and others star in Kayode Peters' 13 Letters. The film follows Akinola Owolabi, played by Kunle Remi, the 2010 Gulder Ultimate Search winner, a chronic playboy. He faces tremendous backlash when his ex-girlfriends vent their frustrations on social media. Remi agreed to play the part because "it's a story about social media, as well as the ideals it teaches people to live well and live right."

Namibia: The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation has ended its recognition agreement with the Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu), after the union lost its majority support among employees of the public broadcaster.

Netflix released an adaptation film titled 'Swallow' on October 1st. The film is based on Sefi Atta's popular book novel of the same title. The release of this film is very special to Nigerians and there is absolutely nothing better than a brand new Kunle Afolayan film to celebrate Nigeria's 61st Independence Day. Swallow is an exciting drama that re- lives 1980s Lagos. It tells the story of Tolani Ajao, portrayed by Eniola 'Niyola' Akinbo, a young secretary faced with a lot of difficulties trying to navigate life in Lagos, alongside a boyfriend (Deyemi Okanlawon) who is not financially stable and a best friend (Ijeoma Grace Agu) recently fired from her job who will do everything and anything to escape poverty.

TikTok has announced the launch of TikTok World, its first global experience that is designed to help brands and marketers embrace the TikTok experience and reimagine how they connect with their communities.