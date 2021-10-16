South Africa: Still No Sahpra Report On Adjustments Made to Ivermectin Use After Leave to Appeal

analysis

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has not yet reported to the Pretoria High Court on adjustments on the use of ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19 after it was given leave to appeal an order that it must do so.

Earlier this year, the Pretoria High Court ordered that Sahpra must report to the court every three months to indicate if any adjustments have been made to the programme providing access to ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19.

This report must include if there are any newly approved unregistered ivermectin products available, if there are any newly authorised importers, how many products containing ivermectin have been made available to patients under the programme, and who has been authorised to hold ivermectin stock.

Barend Uys from AfriForum said they were still waiting to hear how the rest of the legal process will proceed after Sahpra was given leave to appeal against this part of the court order. According to the order, Sahpra had to report every three months, but its successful application for leave to appeal had suspended this order.

Yuven Gounden from Sahpra said the matter was considered to be sub judice and could not be discussed...