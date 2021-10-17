Tanzania: EU Stresses Youth Role in Fighting Climate Change

THE Head of Delegation of The European Union (EU) to Tanzania and the East African Community Mr Manfredo Fanti has said that youth in Tanzania have a unique role in fighting climate change and promoting green cities and thus they must be given priority in such efforts.

The envoy made the remarks in Dar es Salaam yesterday where he and other EU ambassadors presented awards to pupils from five schools for their outstanding efforts of designing green cities for their future.

The competition for designing the imaginary smart cities was dubbed; 'resilience' and aimed at promoting awareness about the need for everyone to take action for the environment and take action against climate change.

"In fighting climate change and their effects, it is important that we involve youth closely as they have a big stake in the future. The youth are the future decision makers, planning leaders and policy implementers. It is important that they are involved at all stages than leaving them behind," he said.

Mr Fant added that, EU in Tanzania has for the past six months been organizing beach clean-up campaigns, conducting workshops and exhibitions as well as engaging school children in tree planting and green city designing activities.

For her part, the Executive Director of the Forum CC, a non-governmental organization addressing climate change, Ms Sarah Ngoy said that the campaign would go hand in hand with planting nearly 3000 trees for shades and environment conservation measures.

"Pupils will also be involved in a campaign of planting nearly three thousand trees at hospitals, health centers, schools and public offices in Dar es Salaam region," she added.

Others who attended the awarding ceremony were the Ambassador of Finland to Tanzania Ms Riitta Swan, the ambassador of Belgium Peter Van Acker and the Ireland Ambassador Mary O'Nell.