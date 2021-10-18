West Africa: Statement on Senior Administration Official Travel to Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania

18 October 2021
The White House (Washington, DC)
announcement By NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne

Washington, DC — Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer will travel to Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania for official meetings next week. He will be joined by National Security Council Senior Director for Africa Dana Banks and Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Michael Gonzalez.

In Nigeria, Mr. Finer will affirm the importance of the U.S. relationship with Africa’s largest democracy. He will discuss our commitment to democratic progress, the rule of law, and combatting the threats posed by climate change and terrorism. He will also discuss U.S. commitment to global health security as 3.5 million U.S.-donated Pfizer vaccine have arrived in Nigeria.

In Equatorial Guinea, the U.S. and Equatoguinean delegations will discuss maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

In Mauritania, the host of the G5 Sahel Executive Secretariat, the delegations will discuss our shared commitment to combatting terrorist groups as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Read the original article on White House.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The White House. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X