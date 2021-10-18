Nigeria: Why NRC Wants to Reduce Number of Trips On Abuja-Kaduna Route - Official

The NRC management apologised for inconveniences the reduction in the number of trips might cause to passengers.

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) announced on Sunday that it would reduce the number of trips on the Abuja-Kaduna route from October 19 to October 21.

Its Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, said in a statement that the reduction in the number of trips was to carry out scheduled maintenance.

He stated that rather than the daily 10 trips, there would be four trips only on October 19 and on October 20.

He added that on Thursday, October 21, there would be eight trips.

"Full train services will resume on Friday, Oct. 22," Mr Okhiria assured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NRC introduced an additional Diesel Multiple Unit on the route recently which increased the number of train trips from eight to 10 per day.