Nigeria: Vanguard Reporter Missing in Abuja

17 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Tordue Salem, Vanguard's House of Representatives Reporter, has been declared missing.

The journalist was last seen around the Total Filling Station, opposite Police headquarters, on Wednesday evening.

Commenting on the development, Commissioner of Police FCT, Mr Babaji Sunday, said operatives of the Command are working round the clock to unravel the whereabouts of Tordue.

CP Babaji acknowledged that the matter was reported at the National Assembly Police Station and when he was briefed, he immediately ordered a radio alert to all police divisions and area commands to commence the search for the journalist.

"We are seriously on the matter. However, we have not received any information about any kidnap or demand for ransom."

"My men have not received any information about any dead corpse either on the road or abandoned corpse from the mortuary. But we are seriously on the matter and searching," he said.

The CP said he was further made to understand that the journalist did not carry his car to the National Assembly complex on that Wednesday, hence there is possibility he may have gone out with some other persons.

He, however, assured that the Police will not rest on its oars until the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the journalist is unraveled.

Also, a senior officer at the office of the Inspector General of Police, said efforts are being made to locate Tordue.

The senior officer said, "This matter is noted. We will trace and deal. Will do our possible best to assist the process of unravelling it all. Regards."

There has been an increase in crime, especially kidnapping in Abuja and other parts of the country.

