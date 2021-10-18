Nigeria: EndSARS Anniversary - IPOB Denies Ordering 3-Day Sit-At-Home

17 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it never ordered a three-day sit-at-home action starting from Monday.

There have been reports the action was supposed to commence on Monday to Tuesday and Thursday this week in commemoration of the first anniversary of the #EndSARS nationwide protest and the arraignment of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The report has created apprehension in the whole of the South East region with messages circulated warning people of a turbulent week ahead.

The message asked them to stock foodstuffs to last for the week.

But the group, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, described the reports as fake news.

The group noted that it had only approved a sit-at-home order on Thursday, a day its detained leader is expected to be arraigned by the federal government at the Federal High court in Abuja.

IPOB said it cancelled its weekly sit-at-home order when it observed that unnamed people wanted to cash in on it to unleash mayhem on people of the South East region.

The statement said: "The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra ably led by our great and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the fabricated statement being circulated by mischief makers and paid agents of darkness that IPOB had directed Biafrans to sit-at-home Monday, October 18; Tuesday, October 19; and Thursday, October 21 for our leader, and One year anniversary of #EndSARS protest.

"We want to make it categorically clear that the above purported statement did not emanate from IPOB, and we completely dissociate with such falsehood.

"IPOB did not issue any sit-at-home order except on October 21 when our leader is expected to appear in court."

The statement said that anybody sitting at home on Mondays is doing so out of their volition and not on the orders of IPOB.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X