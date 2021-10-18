Nigerian Filmmaker, Rogers Ofime, to Shoot First-Ever Nollywood Movie On Moving Train

Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Rahama Sadau, Uzee Usman, and Yvonne Nelson will play the lead roles in the movie.

Rogers Ofime, an award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, has announced plans to shoot Nollywood's first-ever movie on a moving train.

Ofime told PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos that 95-percent of the movie will be shot along the Lagos-Ibadan route.

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run.

Ofime, best known for producing several notable Nigerian television soap operas, including 'The Johnsons', 'Tinsel' and 'Hush', announced that the film, titled, 'Conversations in transit,' would be shot in partnership with Nigeria Railway Cooperation.

With Native media tv taking the lead, the project is going to be the first of its kind in Africa; the entire movie would be shot on a moving train, from its arrival, transit, and departure.

The movie would be shot at the Mobolaji Johnson Rail Station at Yaba Lagos State.

Mr Ofime, who is the executive producer of the movie, thanked the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi, MD/CEO of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, F.E Okhiria for allowing his team to partner with them and opening their facilities to the filmmakers.

Ofime, who has been producing movies for over a decade, hinted that the movie would showcase the infrastructural development in the transportation sector and Nigeria as a whole.

Journey to the Project

The movie was scripted by Tope Bolade- Akinbode and Dichie Enunwa.

According to them, the idea that was birthed by Ummi Baba Ahmed, was turned into an amazing adventure.

The writers said they had to travel by train from Lagos to Ibadan, so as to experience travelling via train from a first-hand perspective. After the tour, the writers scripted the storyline of the movie.

The director, Robert Peters, added that scripts are the most pivotal element and foundation of a great movie. " Conversation in transit' screenplay is a solid foundation. This is one movie I can't wait to be part of," he said.

Open arms

Nyi Ali, director of Mobolaji Johnson train station, who represented the MD of the NRC at the gathering, said the NRC is open to partnering with filmmakers to showcase the laudable infrastructural developments of this administration not just to Nigerians but to the world.

Mr Ali revealed that the train station would commence online bookings and purchase of train tickets in the nearest future.

He also frowned at the purchase of train tickets from touts, emphasising the need to purchase train tickets from the train station, as it is more affordable and convenient.

He also revealed that most music videos are shot around the train station facilities.

Plot and cast

The movie tells a story of an heiress; Hajara, event planner; Ini, and a career woman; Adeola, on a train ride with an abusive fiance, a cheating and an alcoholic repentant husband. They have a prospect of indulging in a wild naughty weekend with total strangers while traveling from Lagos to Ibadan but the journey would change the course of their destiny.

The movie cast is star-studded. Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Rahama Sadau, Uzee Usman, Yvonne Nelson, will play the lead roles.

Filming is set to commence in 2022 and would be premiered on a train in transit.

Native Media Ltd is a multi-award-winning television production company, they are the producers of 'Oloibiri', 'Voiceless', 'Hush', 'Zamani', 'Hotel Majestic' amongst others blockbuster movies.