Nigeria: Only Ungrateful Persons Will Say Buhari Hasn't Done Anything for South East - Oduah

18 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Titus Eleweke

The senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Princess Stella Oduah, has said any person who says President Muhammadu Buhari is not doing well for the people of the South East is not fair to himself and the zone.

Oduah said her defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was to enable her to attract more dividends of democracy to her constituents.

Speaking at the weekend in Akwa, the state capital, Oduah, represented by Mrs Amaka Ononuju, said, "It will amount to a self-deceit for anyone to say that President Muhammadu Buhari, and the APC do not mean well for the South East region."

She commended President Buhari for "the level of infrastructural development" his administration had executed in the South East region and promised to deliver massive votes to the APC in the forthcoming Anambra governorship poll.

She said she was unable to do much for the development of her people while in the opposition party.

