Nigeria: TCN Unveils Port Harcourt Power Transmission Office After 11 Years

The acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz has commissioned the Port Harcourt Regional Office, in Rivers State, 11 years after it was initiated.

In his address shortly before he commissioned the 'Transmission House', Abdulaziz said the Port Harcourt Regional Office project was initiated 11 years ago and passed through about four Managing Directors/CEOs without being completed.

However, within a little over one year under his watch, it has been completed and commissioned as it offers a conducive working environment for the workers, Abdulaziz said in a statement.

He said, "I am elated to commission 'The Transmission House' today. We are also putting in place similar projects in the other regions of TCN. The new office complex provides a safe working environment to staff, boosts staff morale and productivity, provides a conducive meeting place with other stakeholders and also fits into the image of the new TCN."

The Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider (TSP) at TCN, Engr. Victor Adewumi, said TCN was rehabilitating 10 substations under the World Bank-financed projects, and other projects including the installation of transformers under the Siemens deal.

The Regional Transmission Manager, Port Harcourt Region, Engr. Udofia commended the management for creating the Uyo Work Centre, a new substation office and the new regional office all in the region.