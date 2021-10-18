Nigeria: Dangote Emerges Overall Winner At Agric Fair

The Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has won the first position among large scale farmers' who participated at the just-concluded National Agricultural Foundation of Nigeria show, tagged Agric show in Nasarawa as well as another award for being co-sponsor of the event held along Km 28, Abuja-Keffi Highway

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, said his administration will continue to implement agricultural policies and programmes for the benefit of farmers

A statement from Dangote Group, which was made available to Daily Trust on Sunday, said Dangote Industries Limited won the awards in recognition of its contributions to agricultural development in Nigeria and the impacting mandate of the Agricultural Foundation in Nasarawa State.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Agricultural Foundation, NAFN, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, stated this at the closing ceremony of the 5- Day event, that "Dangote has added value to agriculture in Nigeria"

President/CE, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote in a goodwill message, commended small-holder farmers for playing a critical role in food production

Representative of the Group, Bello Dan-Musa said Dangote is committed to the development of agriculture to create jobs and enhance food security

Hence, Dangote Fertiliser Limited rolled out over 5,000 trucks of the commodity into markets since production and sales in June, to meet expectations of farmers for a bumper harvest